Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

GBNXF opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

