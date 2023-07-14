GFS Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,859,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,814,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.