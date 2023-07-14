GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,446.82.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded down $12.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,134.23. 231,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $657.72 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,180.43.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

