GFS Advisors LLC Sells 558 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Burney Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,477. The company has a market cap of $309.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.