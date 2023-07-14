GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,842. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

