GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 1,198,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,980. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

