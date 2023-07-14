GFS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $45.41. 1,806,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

