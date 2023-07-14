GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 187,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,798. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

