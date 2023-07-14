GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.04. 2,861,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,396. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.