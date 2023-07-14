Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 23.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:G opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,144 shares of company stock worth $10,364,645. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

