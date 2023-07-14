Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $38.74

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $39.60. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 32,536 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

