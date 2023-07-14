General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,366. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

