General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $111.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $111.97.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in General Electric by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

