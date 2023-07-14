Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.91

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.91 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.30). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.31), with a volume of 59,254 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £284.99 million, a PE ratio of -5,100.00, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.29, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.69.
Insider Activity
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.