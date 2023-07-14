Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in June

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GELYY stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $24.94. 11,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

