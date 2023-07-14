Galxe Price Hits $1.23 on Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Galxe has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004105 BTC on exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $92.20 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001275 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Galxe
Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.
Buying and Selling Galxe
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars.
