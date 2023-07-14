Gala 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $96.28 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $602.43 million and approximately $96.28 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,498,996,423 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

