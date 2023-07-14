FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.50

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $9.15. FutureFuel shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 156,623 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $413.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
