Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 339,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,057,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

FULC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 2,687.81%. Equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

