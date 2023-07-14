FTX Token Market Capitalization Hits $540.20 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $540.20 million and $48.67 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00005255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

