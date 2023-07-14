FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 38,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.