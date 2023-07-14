Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Friedman Industries stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 183,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

