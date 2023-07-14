Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.35 and a 12 month high of C$17.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

