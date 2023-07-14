Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.16. 93,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.75. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

