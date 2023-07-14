Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.05

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 5525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $751.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,327,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,648,000 after buying an additional 1,685,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

