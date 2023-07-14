Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 1,310,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 576,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 558,768 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,608 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLJP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

