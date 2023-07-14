Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.55.

FTV stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,474,000 after buying an additional 142,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

