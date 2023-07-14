Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 533 shares.The stock last traded at $77.29 and had previously closed at $78.50.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

