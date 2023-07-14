Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 533 shares.The stock last traded at $77.29 and had previously closed at $78.50.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.04.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
