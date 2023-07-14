Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock remained flat at $15.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,488,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,140,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

