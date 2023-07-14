Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $500.95

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.95 ($6.44) and traded as low as GBX 429 ($5.52). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 429 ($5.52), with a volume of 24,413 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Focusrite from GBX 1,100 ($14.15) to GBX 700 ($9.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Focusrite Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The company has a market cap of £251.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 622.93.

Focusrite Cuts Dividend

About Focusrite

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,764.71%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

