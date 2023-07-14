Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes $6.05 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 98.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $292.16 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.62 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

