Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 21,940 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

NUE opened at $169.26 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

