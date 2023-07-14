Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.