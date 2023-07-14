Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,955,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,925,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 401,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

