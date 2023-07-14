First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 596,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,992. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

