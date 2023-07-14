First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after buying an additional 1,963,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after buying an additional 2,532,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after buying an additional 1,556,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,941,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.58. 85,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

