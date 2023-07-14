First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.96. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 38,897 shares changing hands.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
