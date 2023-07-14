First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.96. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 38,897 shares changing hands.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

