First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $204.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $196.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 505.01 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,417. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

