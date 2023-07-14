First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.37

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.37 and traded as low as C$36.69. First National Financial shares last traded at C$37.53, with a volume of 28,049 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
First National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.37.
First National Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 16,599 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
