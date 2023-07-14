Financial Designs Corp Sells 14,935 Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Financial Designs Corp decreased its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF comprises about 9.7% of Financial Designs Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Designs Corp owned about 12.76% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 160,026 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Price Performance

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,070. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

