Financial Designs Corp Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Designs Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Financial Designs Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Designs Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.91. 61,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $212.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

