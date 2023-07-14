Financial Contrast: Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cineverse and Netflix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 1 0 3.00 Netflix 2 11 23 0 2.58

Cineverse presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Netflix has a consensus price target of $388.37, indicating a potential downside of 13.77%. Given Cineverse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Netflix.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cineverse has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netflix has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.7% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Netflix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cineverse and Netflix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $68.03 million 0.27 -$9.73 million ($0.95) -1.63 Netflix $31.62 billion 6.33 $4.49 billion $9.30 48.43

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse. Cineverse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse -14.31% -29.87% -10.48% Netflix 13.16% 20.43% 8.75%

Summary

Netflix beats Cineverse on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company has approximately 231 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

