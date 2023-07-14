Financial Analysis: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) vs. EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF)

EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Free Report) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EKF Diagnostics and Heska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKF Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 0 2 2 0 2.50

Heska has a consensus price target of $137.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heska is more favorable than EKF Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Heska -7.86% 0.94% 0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EKF Diagnostics and Heska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heska $257.31 million 5.09 -$19.89 million ($1.93) -62.17

EKF Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heska.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of EKF Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Heska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heska beats EKF Diagnostics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples. The company also provides glucose and lactate analyzers, such as Biosen C-Line GP+ and C-Line Clinic; Quo-Lab A1c, a desktop point-of-care analyzer for measuring glycated hemoglobin; Quo-Test A1c for the monitoring and management of diabetes; and STAT-Site M Beta-hydroxybutyrate analyzer. In addition, it offers Creamatocrit Plus, an analyzer for detecting the lipid concentration and calorific density in mothers' milk; QuPID and True20 pregnancy tests; and Lactate Scout 4, a lactate analyzer. Further, the company provides clinical chemical analyzers, such as Beta-hydroxybutyrate for monitoring ketosis; Glycated Albumin; Glycated Serum Protein; Nitro-tab Ketone tablets; and Procalcitonin marker for bacterial infection and sepsis, as well as reagents, calibrators, standards, and controls. Additionally, it offers RaPET Serology immunoassay kits; QuStick Strep A for Strep A infection treatment; Altair 240, a chemistry analyzer; Excel, a semi-automated chemistry analyzer; Micro 12, a micro centrifuge for clinical, molecular, and bacteriological applications; Hema-Screen Serology, an analyzer dependent for early detection of colorectal cancer; Uri-Trak 120 urine analyzer; and kits and other services related to COVID-19, as well as contract manufacturing solutions to third-party businesses and laboratory services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers. It also provides HeskaView Telecytology that provides in-clinic automated microscopic slide scanning and computing equipment; IV infusion pumps; digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products; ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; point-of-care products to detect antigens and antibodies associated with infectious and parasitic diseases of animals; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels and therapy shots or drops. In addition, the company provides a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products to other animal health companies; turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging; and validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

