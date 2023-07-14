Filecoin (FIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $209.68 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00014756 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $209.68 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,849,450 coins and its circulating supply is 435,160,927 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

