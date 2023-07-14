Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.87. 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF ( NYSEARCA:FSEC Free Report ) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 54.82% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

