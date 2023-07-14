Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $61.41 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $193.81 million and $61.41 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,276,946 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

