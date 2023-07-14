Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 625.0% in June

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 2.8 %

Ferrexpo stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

