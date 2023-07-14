Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $12.36.
About Ferrellgas Partners
