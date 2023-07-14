Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

