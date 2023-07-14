Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferguson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. Ferguson has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $162.44.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

