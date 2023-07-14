FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Stock Price Down 15.5%

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$22.98 and last traded at C$22.98. Approximately 691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FD Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.67.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.